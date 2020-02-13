Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files For Chapter 11 Protections

Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files For Chapter 11 Protections

Newsy Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files For Chapter 11 ProtectionsWatch VideoThe McClatchy Company announced on Thursday that it has filed for Chapter 11 protections — a move that will likely end family control of the nation's second-largest local news company. The company plans to hand over the reins to a New Jersey-based hedge fund, which will run it as a privately held...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Katie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

McClatchy, Publisher Of The Sacramento Bee And Other Newspapers, Files For Bankruptcy Protection [Video]McClatchy, Publisher Of The Sacramento Bee And Other Newspapers, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

The publisher of the Sacramento Bee, the Miami Herald and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newspaper chain McClatchy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy after pension woes, print declines

Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Miami Herald publisher McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

News publisher McClatchy Co, which operates The Miami Herald, on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it expects to close the process in...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

L_Gale517

Lisa Gale RT @MZHemingway: Newspaper publisher McClatchy, which stood by some of its Russia collusion hoax stories long after they were debunked, fil… 16 seconds ago

IMIXWHATILIKE

🎙️💻📺iMWiL!🎧📻📚 RT @ToddStevenBurr1: McClatchy: newspaper publisher files for bankruptcy as 'local media suffers' https://t.co/mMGUe8PJlC 1 minute ago

MayfieldMSNGR

Mayfield Messenger RT @Joe_Gerth: Real journalism costs money to produce. As newspapers - right, left and center - struggle to generate advertising revenue, I… 2 minutes ago

SummerrLin

Summer Lin RT @jaredgilmour: Can I tell people that I work for a hedge fund now? https://t.co/XUaPdPOOdM 2 minutes ago

SafiyahNoor1

Safiyah Noor RT @WSJ: McClatchy, the third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. by circulation, said it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy https://t… 4 minutes ago

WandaMiller5102

🗽Honest-Humble-Jesus-Soldier🗽 RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy https://t.co/UAmt9BdLzh 6 minutes ago

ToddStevenBurr1

Todd Steven Burroughs McClatchy: newspaper publisher files for bankruptcy as 'local media suffers' https://t.co/mMGUe8PJlC 6 minutes ago

BevyWolfUSA

Bevy RT @Captbobdad: The third largest newpaper company goes bankrupt. Will now be run by the same folks as the National Enquirer. This might im… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.