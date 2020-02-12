Global  

DNA links dead criminal to a 1996 South Carolina cold case

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A cold-case slaying in South Carolina has been closed, as police believe the killer died in a Louisiana jail more than a decade ago. Shawn Marie Neal, 23, was found strangled in her North Myrtle Beach condo on June 2, 1996. The investigation went cold and police made no […]
