US attorney general Bill Barr blasts Trump for making job 'impossible'

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
"I have a problem with some of the tweets," US attorney general Bill Barr said in an interview, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me." "I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," said Barr.
News video: Bill Barr confirms DOJ is reviewing Giuliani's Ukraine info

Bill Barr confirms DOJ is reviewing Giuliani's Ukraine info 01:07

 Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed that the Justice Department is reviewing information about Ukraine

Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets [Video]Barr says he won't be "bullied" by Trump's tweets

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone, saying..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:18Published

Barr on Trump: 'I won't be bullied by anyone' [Video]Barr on Trump: 'I won't be bullied by anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published


Roger Stone Sentencing Scandal Renews Questions about Attorney General Bill Barr’s Independence From Trump


TIME

Trump congratulates Barr on ‘taking charge’ of Roger Stone case, says it ‘was totally out of control’

President Trump offered "congratulations" to Attorney General Bill Barr after the Justice Department submitted an amended filing in Roger Stone's criminal...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News

