The Red-Baiting Of Bernie Sanders Has Begun And Is Already Becoming Laughable – OpEd
Friday, 14 February 2020 () With Bernie Sanders now having won New Hampshire (and probably Iowa, where he won the popular vote) and confirmed his position as the frontrunner for president in the Democratic Party primaries (the New York Times’ poll guru Nate Silver is giving him a better than 40% chance of gaining enough delegates by the end of the primary...
Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary The Vermont Senator claimed a victory in the nation's first primary leading up to November's presidential election. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Sanders clinched close to 26 percent of the votes. Bernie Sanders, via 'The New York Times' Bernie...