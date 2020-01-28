Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Fashion Fetishism, Surgical Masks And Coronavirus – OpEd

Fashion Fetishism, Surgical Masks And Coronavirus – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Entering Singapore’s Changi Airport gives the visitor a glimpse of a mask fetish.  Security guards wear it.  As do the nurses and the various personnel who man cameras like anti-aircraft batteries, noting the approaching passenger in transit with due suspicion.  The passenger, in turn, wishes to avoid showing anything that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus? [Video]Will Wearing a Face Mask Prevent You From Getting the Coronavirus?

With the deadly coronavirus spreading throughout China, many are turning to face masks as a prevention, but how well do they work? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published

Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus? [Video]Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus?

As fears of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus rise around the globe, wary citizens are donning face masks as a preventative measure. But how effective are they? According to Gizmodo, research is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.