Italy's Renzi boycotts cabinet meeting, challenges PM to find a new government

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the government could collapse after his small centrist party boycotted a cabinet meeting over a contested justice reform and the prime minister suggested he was ready to resign.
