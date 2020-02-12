Global  

Japan lets first passengers off Diamond Princess cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine

SBS Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Japan has given elderly passengers in poor health or confined to inner cabins on the Diamond Princess cruise ship the chance to finish their coronavirus quarantine on land.
 Virus-free elderly passengers aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise can begin disembarking on Feb. 13, according to the Japanese government.

U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday [Video]U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday

Americans on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine in America before returning home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published

Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S. [Video]Crystal River couple quarantined in Japan prepares to head back to U.S.

Phil and Gay Courter, the Crystal River couple quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, may be headed back to the United States soon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. to send aircraft to fetch U.S. passengers from quarantined ship

The United States will send an aircraft to Japan to bring back U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan, on board which...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Free porn offered to passengers stranded on Diamond Princess cruise ship

Coronavirus: Free porn offered to passengers stranded on Diamond Princess cruise shipWith thousands of passengers stranded in quarantine on the cruise ship the Diamond Princess, one adult company has come up with an idea on how to kill the...
New Zealand Herald


