Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details

Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details

Independent Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson blasts accusation that juror is an 'anti-Trump zealot' to millions of people
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone' [Video]Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday. Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Goes to the Mat for Roger Stone: Trump Could Save His Life and ‘End This Nonsense Forever’ With a Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a direct plea to President Donald Trump Wednesday night on his show to pardon longtime Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/TMWfG1W0bH https:… 16 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/HO6teHrpnl 23 minutes ago

IndyUSA

Independent US Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/veN80iv3Ab 24 minutes ago

vigate4

vigate POS Carlton should stop bullying women. BAN FOX FAKE "NEWS"! Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while b… https://t.co/ZzH0OzXupE 39 minutes ago

spsot

Spir.Sotiropoulou RT @Independent: Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/7Ylrk4eOVR 44 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/pS6Od3D9Mu 55 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/7Ylrk4eOVR 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details… https://t.co/eUl1lvCzsa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.