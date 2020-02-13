RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/TMWfG1W0bH https:… 16 minutes ago Indy World Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/HO6teHrpnl 23 minutes ago Independent US Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/veN80iv3Ab 24 minutes ago vigate POS Carlton should stop bullying women. BAN FOX FAKE "NEWS"! Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while b… https://t.co/ZzH0OzXupE 39 minutes ago Spir.Sotiropoulou RT @Independent: Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/7Ylrk4eOVR 44 minutes ago Global Analytica Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/pS6Od3D9Mu 55 minutes ago The Independent Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details https://t.co/7Ylrk4eOVR 1 hour ago RAY BAEZ Fox News host attacks Roger Stone jury foreman while broadcasting her Twitter account details… https://t.co/eUl1lvCzsa 1 hour ago