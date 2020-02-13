Global  

Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,380, confirmed cases near 64,000

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1380, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 63,851, country's National Health Commission said on Friday.



Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,380, confirmed cases near 64,000

News video: Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China 01:43

 The total number of deaths at the epicenter of the coronavirus, in Hubei province, rose to 1,310 after 242 new deaths were announced. Libby Hogan reports.

Coronavirus: Death toll in China reaches 1,523

2,641 new cases of confirmed infections were reported through Friday, February 14.
