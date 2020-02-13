Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 21 hours ago )









Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,380, confirmed cases near 64,000



The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1380, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 63,851, country's National Health Commission said on Friday.


