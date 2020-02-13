Global  

Prosecutors make closing arguments at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

CBC.ca Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are expected to focus the jury's attention back on his accusers, having the last word in closing arguments before jurors hear instructions and start deliberating on Tuesday.
News video: Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial 02:26

 Harvey Weinstein’s defense team will deliver closing arguments today in his rape and sexual assault trial. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest in the case.

Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments [Video]Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments today after the defense wrapped up its case yesterday.

Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up [Video]Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his r*pe accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday.

Prosecutors get final word at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — By the time prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial give their closing argument on Friday, it will have been more than a week since...
Seattle Times

Closing arguments made in Harvey Weinstein case

After hearing from witnesses, a jury heard closing arguments from Harvey Weinstein's defense. The disgraced Hollywood producer is accused of rape. Nikki Battiste...
CBS News

