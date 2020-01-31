Global  

New Brunswick's deputy premier quits Tories over health-care reforms

CTV News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
New Brunswick's governing Progressive Conservatives have lost their deputy premier with Robert Gauvin's announcement he is quitting in protest over health-care reforms.
