Five-year-old boy hailed a hero after rescuing family from house fire

Independent Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Noah Woods pulled two-year-old sister and dog out of burning house before waking the rest of his family
News video: Family Displaced after House Fire in Brownsville

Family Displaced after House Fire in Brownsville

 The fire happened on Tuesday in Brownsville.

Woman, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Minooka House Fire [Video]Woman, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Minooka House Fire

Fire crews from Minooka and Channahon responded to the scene at Bell Road near Cobblestone Lane.

Boy diagnosed with aggressive cancer weeks before 4th birthday [Video]Boy diagnosed with aggressive cancer weeks before 4th birthday

A "fit and healthy" young boy who showed no signs of being ill was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer just weeks after his fourth birthday - after a routine blood test. Oliver Stephenson went for a..

'Extraordinary' 5-year-old boy saves his sister, alerts family to Georgia house fire

A 5-year-old Georgia boy helped save his entire family from an electrical fire that destroyed their house in Bartow County, firefighters said.  
USATODAY.com

Boy, 5, saved his sister in a house fire and went back in to rescue the family dog

A 5-year-old Georgia boy awoke to flames in the bedroom. But he didn't panic, and his actions helped save his entire family.
CTV News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Wolfman02687534

Wolfman RT @raybae689: Five-year-old boy hailed a hero after rescuing family from house fire https://t.co/WTZ6Fr60vA https://t.co/vrneWFRR2s 21 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Five-year-old boy hailed a hero after rescuing family from house fire: A five-year-old boy has been hailed as a her… https://t.co/RoWNYYkd3h 42 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Five-year-old boy hailed a hero after rescuing family from house fire https://t.co/WTZ6Fr60vA https://t.co/vrneWFRR2s 48 minutes ago

Mel_Orlins

Mel Orlins HAILED AS A HERO: Talk about a kid brave beyond his years... 5-YEAR-OLD Noah saved his sister from a house fire, th… https://t.co/eMn3ZPaoma 2 hours ago

TeachESL

(((Haya Eytan))) RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Five-year-old Noah Woods is being hailed as a hero after he saved his family when their house caught on fire. https://… 5 hours ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Five-year-old Noah Woods is being hailed as a hero after he saved his family when their house caught on fire.… https://t.co/jDY6b4Fhl3 6 hours ago

