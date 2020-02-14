Global  

Pipeline protesters need to 'check their privilege,' Conservative leader says

CTV News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said pipeline protesters standing in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs need to "check their privilege" and stand down.
AlphaBettaCharlie RT @22_Minutes: Andrew Scheer says pipeline protesters “need to check their privilege.” Not to be confused with the privilege checks he use… 30 seconds ago

daanis "These protesters, these activists, may have the luxury of spending days at a time at a blockade, but they need to… https://t.co/sMdXCDJG08 43 seconds ago

Peter Wegren 'Indigenous rights activist and the Chair in Indigenous Governance at Ryerson University Pam Palmater responded [..… https://t.co/8uuWRtxIZ9 49 seconds ago

Michele 🐝 RT @atRachelGilmore: "These protesters, these activists, may have the luxury of spending days at a time at a blockade, but they need to che… 1 minute ago

iceman Pipeline protesters need to 'check their privilege,' Conservative leader says https://t.co/8PgRefwUsx 1 minute ago

Jack Daniels RT @CanadaUsa2020: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says pipeline protesters need to 'check their privilege' https://t.co/ij5naN5mzB 2 minutes ago

Stephen R Clark The white guy who went to private school, lied on his resume and has had a Public Service job for his entire career… https://t.co/CMZaZkRfCS 7 minutes ago

