Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.
Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is foreigner

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation at hospital.
