Man City given two-year European ban for 'financial fair-play breaches' (UEFA)

France 24 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Friday.
News video: Man City Euro ban: The financial view

Man City Euro ban: The financial view 03:10

 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Manchester City's European ban could affect the club as a business.

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here? [Video]Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations. Here..

Man City European ban: The complete story [Video]Man City European ban: The complete story

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.

The key questions around Manchester City’s European ban

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial...
Belfast Telegraph

Man City facing points deduction — and could be forced to play in League Two

Man City facing points deduction — and could be forced to play in League TwoThe Premier League champions have been slapped with a two-year ban from European competitions by UEFA today as well as a €30m (£25m) fine for serious breaches...
Daily Star


