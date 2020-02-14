Global  

The Starved Rock Killer Chester Weger will be released this month after 60 years in prison

Independent Friday, 14 February 2020
'Why should I feel remorse then if I never killed them'
 Chester Weger, who has already denied any involvement in the 1960 murders, is set to be released from prison next week.

'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison [Video]'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison

Nearly 60 years since the murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, convicted killer Chester Weger is out of prison.

'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger To Be Freed [Video]'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger To Be Freed

Chester Weger has been in prison since being convicted in the 1960 murders of three women, but has maintained his innocence ever since. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports, Weger will be released on..

Inmate dubbed the ‘Starved Rock Killer’ freed after 59 years

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An 80-year-old man who spent nearly 60 years in prison after being convicted of killing one of three suburban Chicago women whose...
Seattle Times

US killer to be freed after 59 years in jail amid fury from victim's grandkids

US killer to be freed after 59 years in jail amid fury from victim's grandkidsChester Weger, 80, was convicted in 1961 of killing of Lillian Oetting at northern Illinois' Starved Rock State Park.
Daily Record

