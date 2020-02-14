Global  

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Japan Today Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars…
Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

 A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented. Freddie Joyner has more.

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial [Video]Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial

Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, has been found guilty on all counts of trying to extort Nike.

Michael Avenatti guilty [Video]Michael Avenatti guilty

(Newser) – Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing a porn star in lawsuits involving President Trump, was convicted Friday of trying to extort Nike, per the AP. The..

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and...
JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his attempt to extort Nike, Friday. Avenatti, who made headlines as...
