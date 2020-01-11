Global  

Queensland residents in fear after nearby dam close to failing

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Queensland residents in fear after nearby dam close to failingResidents have been told to flee their homes in southern Queensland over fears a nearby dam will burst.Emergency repairs have so far failed to fix a large hole in 440-megalitre Bolzan Quarry Dam, about 30km north of Warwick, southwest...
