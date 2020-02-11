Global  

Roger Stone’s Crimes

FactCheck.org Friday, 14 February 2020
Roger Stone’s CrimesPresident Donald Trump has criticized the Justice Department for prosecuting the president's longtime associate Roger Stone and recommending that Stone serve up to nine years in prison. That's his opinion, but he falsely supports it by claiming Stone did "nothing" and "nobody even can define what he did."

The post Roger Stone’s Crimes appeared first on FactCheck.org.
News video: Pelosi: Trump comments on Stone are 'abuse of power'

Pelosi: Trump comments on Stone are 'abuse of power' 02:52

 U.S. President Donald Trump's comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are "an abuse of power," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

It's the Law: Roger Stone Sentencing

PROSECUTORS WITHDRAW FROM ROGER STONE TRIAL

Tucker Carlson Goes to the Mat for Roger Stone: Trump Could Save His Life and ‘End This Nonsense Forever’ With a Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a direct plea to President Donald Trump Wednesday night on his show to pardon longtime Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger...
U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger StoneBy Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone to...
