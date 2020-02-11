Roger Stone’s Crimes

Friday, 14 February 2020 () President Donald Trump has criticized the Justice Department for prosecuting the president's longtime associate Roger Stone and recommending that Stone serve up to nine years in prison. That's his opinion, but he falsely supports it by claiming Stone did "nothing" and "nobody even can define what he did."
U.S. President Donald Trump's comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are "an abuse of power," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone to... WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News •Seattle Times
