Yes, that Harriet Tubman debit card is real, and no, she’s not supposed to be doing the Wakanda salute

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Harriet Tubman is in fact saying the word “love” in American Sign Language, according to OneUnited, the black-owned bank that made the debit cards for Black History Month.
Harriet Tubman Debit Card Under Fire Due to 'Wakanda Forever' Pose

Harriet Tubman's image on a debit card would stir plenty of debate -- but Harriet Tubman doing the "Wakanda Forever" pose on that card is really pissing off a...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

JacquelineBfree

Purple Glitter 🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️ Is that Harriet Tubman on a bank debit card, throwing a Wakanda salute? https://t.co/7Ie5UN5CI3 via @nbcnews 9 minutes ago

RealKaylaJames

Kayla 💘 KMFDM RT @charles270: Cashier: I’m sorry sir your card has been declined Me: you sure about that? *shows Harriet Tubman 400 years of black oppr… 12 minutes ago

buncluk

b0nkRZ RT @RLewisReports: I'm still struggling to get to grips with the fact that OneUnited Bank actually made Harriet Tubman, someone who would h… 23 minutes ago

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire RT @pyramidfire: Is that Harriet Tubman on a bank debit card, throwing a Wakanda salute? https://t.co/uX51gLsc9p 51 minutes ago

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire Is that Harriet Tubman on a bank debit card, throwing a Wakanda salute? https://t.co/uX51gLsc9p 51 minutes ago

indigostories_

Sehar Wait so the Harriet Tubman on a debit card thing is real ? That asteroid coming toward earth is late af. 1 hour ago

CandaceTX

CandaceTX⁷ RT @Deion_Slanders: Ive always said that if there's anything on this Earth that I've always wanted on my debit card it woul be Harriet Tubm… 1 hour ago

grundytv

A M Grundy YES IT IS!!!!!!! #HarrietTubman - Forever!!!! #AmericanHero #BlackiHistoryMonth Is that Harriet Tubman on a bank de… https://t.co/uRZT5RJAjJ 2 hours ago

