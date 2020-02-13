Global  

Prosecutors urge jurors to convict 'predator' Harvey Weinstein as trial draws to a close

Saturday, 15 February 2020
Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial are set to deliberate on Tuesday as the former movie mogul faces life in prison if found guilty.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify 02:04

 Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify. Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Prosecutors make closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein trial

Prosecutors made closing arguments in the Harvey Weinstein trial on Friday. Attorney Jesse Weber was in court. He joined CBSN to discuss what he observed.
CBS News

Prosecutors make closing arguments at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are expected to focus the jury's attention back on his accusers, having the last word in closing arguments before...
CBC.ca


