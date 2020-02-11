Global  

Kobe Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, three weeks after his death

SBS Saturday, 15 February 2020
Kobe Bryant is on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame list of finalists, just three weeks after the sports icon died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others.
