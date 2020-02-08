Global  

China coronavirus death toll surges past 1,500, new cases fall

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
More than 66,000 people have now been infected in China from a virus that emerged in central Hubei province in December before spreading across the country a month later and causing global panic.
News video: Coronavirus death toll leaps in China

Coronavirus death toll leaps in China 01:43

 The total number of deaths at the epicenter of the coronavirus, in Hubei province, rose to 1,310 after 242 new deaths were announced. Libby Hogan reports.

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus [Video]Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus The singer took to Instagram to share his plans to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Formation in the wake of the virus. Justin Bieber,..

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus [Video]1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus For the first time, China has disclosed that of the 1,716 workers who have contracted the virus, six have died. Zeng Yixin, deputy director of..

Coronavirus death toll hits 811, surpassing SARS

Mainland China has reported the virus death toll has risen to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in the 2002-2003 outbreak.
CTV News

China’s coronavirus death toll passes 1,100 but daily rate slows

The death toll from a strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – in mainland China has increased by 97 but its daily total has again slowed, health...
Belfast Telegraph


