China coronavirus death toll surges past 1,500, new cases fall
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () More than 66,000 people have now been infected in China from a virus that emerged in central Hubei province in December before spreading across the country a month later and causing global panic.
1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus For the first time, China has disclosed
that of the 1,716 workers who have
contracted the virus, six have died. Zeng Yixin, deputy director of..
