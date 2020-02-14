Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is found guilty in Nike extortion case

Global  

Reuters India Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented.
 A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented. Freddie Joyner has more.

