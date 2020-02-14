Global  

US, Taliban reach violence reduction pact

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The United States has reached agreement with the Taliban on a weeklong reduction of violence that could lead to a US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, asenior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that the insurgents must honour commitments for the accord to stick. The deal was struck in protracted negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha.
