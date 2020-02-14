Global  

Russian artist defends sex tape leak that ended Paris mayoral bid

France 24 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Russian protest artist Piotr Pavlensky on Friday confirmed to AFP that he posted a sex video that tanked the Paris mayoral bid of ruling party candidate Benjamin Griveaux, calling his action a fight against political "hypocrisy".
