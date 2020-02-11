Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities

Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities

Al Jazeera Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Agents with military-style training will help Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in a move decried by rights groups.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, Newark

Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, Newark 01:26

 The Trump Administration is ready to implement a controversial new plan on border security. Tactical teams would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including in our area; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement' [Video]Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement'

The Trump administration is going to send Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities around the country, including the Boston area. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published

Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws [Video]Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws

Joe Vazquez reports on the Trump administration escalating its war on sanctuary cities and states (2-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'

Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'Members of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to major cities including Los Angeles,...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •ReutersCBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoveofOldGlory

Don't Burn This Flag Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities @AJENews https://t.co/7DlkvI8Q9h 59 seconds ago

DelPat1776

Declared Patriot Our President is Protecting the borders! Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities @AJENews https://t.co/6ZUmc0YxCJ 2 minutes ago

MIRACoalition

MIRA Coalition So not just tactical teams, and not sent in to do paramilitary operations, but mostly for extra manpower, the Washi… https://t.co/XNGgajnNYD 9 minutes ago

Da_Show_Stopper

Bound Here By Evil! Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities https://t.co/WgaTj6RRMY 12 minutes ago

spiritualvolt

Otwar.S.GORDON Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities @AJENews https://t.co/F3MSn4UDqi 24 minutes ago

erik_marin

... Trump administration to send tactical units to 'sanctuary' cities https://t.co/VOIWcfwkRm https://t.co/3xN4bm757g 29 minutes ago

suptmoran

Mary Moran RT @BostonGlobe: Officials and advocates are condemning the decision by the Trump administration to send federal border patrol agents to Bo… 33 minutes ago

hhoudini67

Houdini67 Agents w/military-style training will help Immigration&Customs Enforcement @AJEnglish https://t.co/7rWccncEkq If th… https://t.co/C2VlFZXeFg 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.