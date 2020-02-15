Global  

Flights canceled as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020
Flights have been canceled and the army drafted in as Britain prepares for Storm Dennis with the authorities warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of England.
News video: Flood defences put in place as Britain braces for Storm Dennis

Flood defences put in place as Britain braces for Storm Dennis 01:37

 Memebers of the British Army have been called in to help preventative efforts in vulnerable areas, as the UK is hit by storm Dennis, which is expected to hit with high winds and heavy rain across England.

easyJet cancels flights at Bristol Airport as Storm Dennis causes half term misery

easyJet cancels flights at Bristol Airport as Storm Dennis causes half term miseryMajor airlines such as British Airways and easyJet have confirmed there will be disruption as Storm Dennis strikes.
Stroud Life

Britain braces for wild winter storm Dennis

Enormous waves have churned across the North Atlantic as Britain braces for a second straight weekend of wild winter weather and flooding that's already seen the...
The Age

