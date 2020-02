Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A meme misquotes Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on a proposed abortion bill that aims to address nonviable pregnancies and severe fetal abnormalities. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, supports the bill, but the meme falsely implies he condones infanticide.



The post Meme Misquotes Virginia Governor on Abortion Bill appeared first on FactCheck.org. A meme misquotes Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on a proposed abortion bill that aims to address nonviable pregnancies and severe fetal abnormalities. Northam, a pediatric neurologist, supports the bill, but the meme falsely implies he condones infanticide.The post Meme Misquotes Virginia Governor on Abortion Bill appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article