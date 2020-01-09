Global  

Ivanka Trump visits the UAE for women's conference

Reuters Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump, an adviser to her father U.S. President Donald Trump, began a trip on Saturday to the United Arab Emirates where she is due to speak at a conference to promote female entrepreneurship this week.
