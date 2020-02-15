Global  

News24.com | SACC calls on de Klerk to retract and apologise for his apartheid remarks

News24 Saturday, 15 February 2020
The South African Council of Churches has also called on FW d Klerk to retract and apologise over his recent statement that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
