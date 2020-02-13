Global  

News24.com | Saudi-led strikes on Yemen kill 31 civilians after jet crash

News24 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen killed at least 31 civilians on Saturday, the United Nations said, an apparent retaliation after a Saudi fighter jet crashed with Iran-backed Huthi rebels claiming to have shot it down.
