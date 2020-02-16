Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive bug was discovered feeding on avocado leaves across the state of Hawaii and was most recently found on Maui plants in retail outlets, entomologists said. The avocado lace bug was first discovered in Pearl City, Oahu, in December and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui, the state Department […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this UnbFacts Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii https://t.co/68dYqqGVxW 39 minutes ago Hawaii_Guide Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii WSPA 7News https://t.co/1RwBtztLlh 44 minutes ago Deszirae Boldt - HR "Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/I3L8mjYy2P 48 minutes ago WSPA 7News Hawaii entomologists have confirmed the presence of an invasive bug found feeding on avocado leaves across the stat… https://t.co/2NAA6x3vPW 55 minutes ago Metzano "Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/BnQjjnYwZj 1 hour ago Bob Hope "Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/DeqOR1RwEt 1 hour ago Shawn Cabbagestalk Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii https://t.co/ISJ9uBUwrP 1 hour ago Star World Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii https://t.co/4RIwroFTOU 1 hour ago