Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii

Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive bug was discovered feeding on avocado leaves across the state of Hawaii and was most recently found on Maui plants in retail outlets, entomologists said. The avocado lace bug was first discovered in Pearl City, Oahu, in December and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui, the state Department […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii https://t.co/68dYqqGVxW 39 minutes ago

Hawaii_Guide1

Hawaii_Guide Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii WSPA 7News https://t.co/1RwBtztLlh 44 minutes ago

_Deszirae_

Deszirae Boldt - HR "Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/I3L8mjYy2P 48 minutes ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News Hawaii entomologists have confirmed the presence of an invasive bug found feeding on avocado leaves across the stat… https://t.co/2NAA6x3vPW 55 minutes ago

Metzano

Metzano "Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/BnQjjnYwZj 1 hour ago

PlantLifeHewo

Bob Hope "Invasive Bug Found Feeding on Avocado Plants in Hawaii" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/DeqOR1RwEt 1 hour ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii https://t.co/ISJ9uBUwrP 1 hour ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii https://t.co/4RIwroFTOU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.