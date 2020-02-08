Trucks banned on Abu Dhabi roads due to fog

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe is live in Elmhurst where snow is accumulating. She said snow trucks are plowing roads.

Salt crews working to keep the roads safe The city of Lexington worked hard overnight to make sure you stay safe during your commute today. Salt trucks are still working to clear the roads. Road crews were out all night treating and plowing.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished 1 week ago