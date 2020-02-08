Global  

Trucks banned on Abu Dhabi roads due to fog

Khaleej Times Sunday, 16 February 2020
The Dubai Police called on motorists to drive with caution and follow the traffic rules.
Abu Dhabi bans trucks on roads during fog

