NASA Science, Cargo Heads To Space Station On Northrop Grumman Mission
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station with more than 8,000 pounds of science investigations and cargo after launching at 3:21 p.m. EST Saturday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
The spacecraft launched on an Antares 230+ rocket from the Virginia...
What would you bring back from the International Space Station after a 328-day mission? Wednesday, astronaut Christina Koch talked about how she packed up her stuff before returning to Earth from her record-breaking mission.