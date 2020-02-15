New China coronavirus cases drop for third straight day

Global  

France 24 Sunday, 16 February 2020
The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organisation chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.
 More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to contain its spread. Francesca Lynagh reports.

