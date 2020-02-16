Global  

News24.com | Costa Rica seizes record five tonnes of cocaine

News24 Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Costa Rican police on Saturday made the largest drug seizure in the country's history after discovering more than five tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container due to be shipped to the Netherlands.
