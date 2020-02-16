News24.com | Costa Rica seizes record five tonnes of cocaine Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Costa Rican police on Saturday made the largest drug seizure in the country's history after discovering more than five tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container due to be shipped to the Netherlands. 👓 View full article

