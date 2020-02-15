Global  

Indian buffalo jockey compared to Usain Bolt as he clocks record

Khaleej Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Usain Bolt currently holds the world record in the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds.
Srinivas Gowda: The Indian buffalo racer compared to Usain Bolt

Srinivas Gowda: The Indian buffalo racer compared to Usain BoltA construction worker in south India is being compared to the Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt after a record-breaking win in a buffalo race.Srinivas...
New Zealand Herald

Karnataka man 'breaks' Usain Bolt's 100m sprint record; trial by SAI coaches soon, says Kiren Rijiju

Bolt currently holds the world record for 100m sprint in 9.58 seconds. But Gowda covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds.
DNA


khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #Indian buffalo jockey compared to #UsainBolt as he clocks record https://t.co/a8ain80fXj https://t.co/BMiDosfu85 2 hours ago

valkiriasayiq

valkiria con burka RT @arabnews: Indian sports authorities announced Saturday they will hold trials for a #buffalo jockey whose record-setting performance in… 5 hours ago

arabnews

Arab News Indian sports authorities announced Saturday they will hold trials for a #buffalo jockey whose record-setting perfo… https://t.co/TPwJa7jkPA 6 hours ago

remixpheonix

Phoenix Yo ma country man has broken Usain Bolts record and this monumental achievement took place in my ancestral house ,… https://t.co/pl8g5QPT2k 19 hours ago

