In Kenya, A Rise In Attacks By Islamist Al-Shabab Insurgents

NPR Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Kenya has seen an uptick in the number of attacks by Islamist al-Shabab insurgents, including on a base housing U.S. troops. That has left Kenyans in the northeast of the country very nervous.
Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya [Video]Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:39Published


