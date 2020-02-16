Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 👉 He expected Scarlett Johansson. via Hvper.com

👉 He expected Scarlett Johansson. via Hvper.com

Upworthy Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes - The Script [Video]JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes - The Script

JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes- -The Script- - FOX Searchlight Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians [Video]10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

These celebs are talented behind a microphone as well as in front of a camera! For this list, we're looking at celebrities we bet you didn't know were musicians.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dog opera stars in Brum

Has your dog got star quality? If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, then they could win a place in the spotlight in the...
Express and Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.