Legendary Toronto Blue Jay Tony Fernandez, who played shortstop for the baseball club, has died at the age of 57, according to reports.



Former Blue Jays star shortstop Tony Fernandez, who won a World Series with Toronto in 1993 and four consecutive Gold Glove in the 1980s, has died at age 57 from...

CBC.ca 59 minutes ago



Tweets about this Frank Pepe RT @T0r0nt0BlueJays: Rest In Peace legendary Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez. Our thoughts and prays are with your family and your legac… 58 seconds ago Andrea Farkas RT @CTVNews: Legendary Blue Jay Tony Fernandez dead at 57: reports https://t.co/gIwf6RDDqB 5 minutes ago 💞🇨🇦 Teresa 🇨🇦💞 Rest in peace ❤ Legendary Blue Jay Tony Fernandez dead at 57: reports https://t.co/2LGyrWa2WG 12 minutes ago