Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Legendary Blue Jay Tony Fernandez dead at 57: reports

Legendary Blue Jay Tony Fernandez dead at 57: reports

CTV News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Legendary Toronto Blue Jay Tony Fernandez, who played shortstop for the baseball club, has died at the age of 57, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blue Jays legend Tony Fernandez dies at 57 from stroke, kidney complications

Former Blue Jays star shortstop Tony Fernandez, who won a World Series with Toronto in 1993 and four consecutive Gold Glove in the 1980s, has died at age 57 from...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

frank_pepe

Frank Pepe RT @T0r0nt0BlueJays: Rest In Peace legendary Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez. Our thoughts and prays are with your family and your legac… 58 seconds ago

Citygirl680

Andrea Farkas RT @CTVNews: Legendary Blue Jay Tony Fernandez dead at 57: reports https://t.co/gIwf6RDDqB 5 minutes ago

str8talkinmeme

💞🇨🇦 Teresa 🇨🇦💞 Rest in peace ❤ Legendary Blue Jay Tony Fernandez dead at 57: reports https://t.co/2LGyrWa2WG 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.