India: Footage appears to show police attack on Jamia students

Al Jazeera Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Video shows what appear to be policemen in riot gear beating students in the JMI university library last December.
News video: Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library

Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library 00:32

 Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi have accused Indian police of barging into a library and attacking those studying inside. CCTV footage from the reading room of the library allegedly shows the police entering the library on December 15, 2019, and beating up students...

Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15

A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library.
DNA

Watch: Paramilitary attacking Jamia students

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police...
IndiaTimes


