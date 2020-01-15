Sport24.co.za | Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes blast England to victory in T20I decider

Global  

News24 Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Captain, Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes have batted England to a 5-wicket victory in the deciding T20 International against South Africa.
Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan [Video]Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards [Video]Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eoin Morgan praises England bowlers after narrow victory over South Africa

Eoin Morgan hailed England’s bowlers after a two-run win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Durban.
Belfast Telegraph

There is no limit to what this England team can do – Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes there is “no limit” to what England can achieve after they successfully chased down 223 to claim a 2-1 Twenty20 series victory over...
Belfast Telegraph


