‘Parasite’ director Bong greeted by applause in South Korea

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Director Bong Joon-ho smiled and waved at a waiting crowd on Sunday as he arrived home in South Korea, his first trip back since he won four Oscars for his movie “Parasite,” including the award for Best Picture. The crowd clapped and cheered as Bong walked out of the arrivals […]

