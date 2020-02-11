Doctor’s suicide note has Chicago-area parents asking: Was my child really vaccinated?
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () An Illinois pediatrician’s mysterious suicide note has raised troubling questions about the immunization records of children in the Chicago-area community he served for years. The doctor, Van Koinis, had been missing since August when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sept. 10 in a forest preserve in Palos Township, authorities said. Investigators […]
