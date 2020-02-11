Global  

Doctor’s suicide note has Chicago-area parents asking: Was my child really vaccinated?

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
An Illinois pediatrician’s mysterious suicide note has raised troubling questions about the immunization records of children in the Chicago-area community he served for years. The doctor, Van Koinis, had been missing since August when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sept. 10 in a forest preserve in Palos Township, authorities said. Investigators […]
👓 View full article
0
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Suicide Note Leaves A Medical Mystery For Patients

Suicide Note Leaves A Medical Mystery For Patients 02:06

 CBS 2's Jim Williams reports a suicide note left by Dr. Van Koinis hints at the possibility that he didn't vaccinate his patients correctly. Authorities are now investigating how many people were not vaccinated properly under Dr. Koinis' care.

Doctor's Suicide Leaves Unanswered Questions About His Vaccinations [Video]Doctor's Suicide Leaves Unanswered Questions About His Vaccinations

CBS 2 's Jim Williams reports the records of a deceased Evergreen Park doctor are being investigated after his suicide note left it unclear as to whether he gave vaccines to his patients.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor’s Suicide Note Has Parents Asking: Was My Child Really Vaccinated?

Before he died, Van Koinis, an Illinois pediatrician, wrote of his regrets about immunizations. The authorities are now investigating whether he had been...
NYTimes.com

Suicide note confession: Doctor says he didn't vaccinate children despite parents' wishes

A U.S. doctor admits in his suicide note that he went against parents’ wishes and may not have vaccinated their children, local police said.
CTV News


