Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Uganda: Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15

Uganda: Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15

Al Jazeera Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Teenager who starred in a Disney movie about a Ugandan chess prodigy dies of brain tumour, school says.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15 00:39

 Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died.

Recent related news from verified sources

Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15

The child actress in the 2016 Disney film about a Ugandan chess prodigy had a brain tumour.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.comHinduAceShowbizJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dallatu_daniel

OneBoy RT @DrOlufunmilayo: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the girlchild actress in Disney movie titled 'Queen of Katwe,' has died at age 15, according to B… 3 seconds ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @BBCAfrica: Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 https://t.co/QHrlArGDEe 14 seconds ago

NowRefugee

Refugee Awareness Now BBC News - Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 https://t.co/VDfVUiJ34Y 55 seconds ago

Montpellier21

Christine Bogdan RT @amritabhinder: Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 Nikita was diagnosed with brain tumour 2016 film was ba… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.