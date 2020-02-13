Global  

New York attorney general drops T-Mobile-Sprint challenge

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general said Sunday the state will not appeal a judge’s decision approving the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a coalition of 14 attorneys general who sued to stop T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint for $26.5 billion. They argued […]
