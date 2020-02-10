Global  

Virginia teen charged in killing of mother, 6-year-old brother is captured in North Carolina

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Virginia teen charged in killing of mother, 6-year-old brother is captured in North CarolinaA 17-year-old from Virginia was captured in North Carolina and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and 6-year-old brother inside their home at the weekend.Levi Norwood was apprehended by police...
News video: Mother whale and calf spotted off South Carolina coast

Mother whale and calf spotted off South Carolina coast 01:23

 Beautiful aerial video shows mother right whale and her calf swimming side by side off South Carolina coast

Shoplifting arrest ends search for teen accused of killings

MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting his mother and 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home was apprehended after he tried to...
Seattle Times

Cell phone of missing Idaho teen Tylee Ryan found

A cell phone belonging to missing Idaho teen Tylee Ryan has been found, CBS News has learned. Ryan and her 7-year-old brother JJ Vallow were last seen in...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

