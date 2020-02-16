Global  

Teammates appear to stop Marega leaving after racist slurs

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
LIBSON, Portugal (AP) — FC Porto striker Moussa Marega, who tried to walk off the field after being the target of racist slurs from fans, faced apparent attempts Sunday by his own teammates and opposition players to prevent him from leaving. Marega, who is black and from Mali, was visibly angered by monkey noises targeting […]
