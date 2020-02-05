Ivanka Trump Praises Saudi Arabia For Gender Equality Progress At Global Women’s Forum

By Caline Malek Ivanka Trump has commended Saudi Arabia for its efforts in empowering women by changing laws to respect women’s freedom of movement and access to credit and financial services. Speaking on the first day of the Global Women’s Forum, organized by the Dubai Women Establishment, in Dubai on Sunday, Trump, ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Democratic honor suffragette movement by wearing white to State of the Union address Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 weeks ago Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address. According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement. 2020 marks.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ivanka Trump lauds UAE for empowering women She is set to deliver a keynote address at the official opening of Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 today.

Khaleej Times 1 week ago



Ivanka Trump lauds Saudi, UAE on women's rights reforms The daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump was delivering the keynote address at the two-day Global Women’s Forum held in an opulent resort overlooking the...

Haaretz 1 week ago





Tweets about this